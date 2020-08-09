100 people injured in clash at Madhya Pradesh town, case registered: Police

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 07:37 IST

As many as 100 villagers and forest officials were injured in an attack by alleged encroachers in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, the police said. The incident took place in Burhanpur, 328 km southwest of state capital Bhopal, where the attackers used sling shots and arrows, they further said.

While three people sustained serious injuries in their heads and were admitted to district hospital, others were discharged after first aid, said MR Tarnekar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Burhanpur.

The police registered a case against 200 unidentified people for voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from performing their duties at Nepanagar police station on Saturday, said Tarnekar.

Burhanpur district forest officer, Gaurav Chaudhary, said, “Forest officials and residents of Ghaghrala village had gone to the Navra range where alleged encroachment took place by tribals, who recently migrated from neighbouring districts in large number. We had a report that more than 200 tribal are trying encroach upon land by felling tree. Forest teams have requested them so many times but every time they showed their aggressive behaviour. This was the fourth incident when they attacked the forest team.”

“The local villagers, who are opposing the encroachment, came forward to help the forest team on Friday but when they reached the site, the encroachers started pelting stones by using sling shots and also attacked them with arrows,” he added.

Chaudhary said there might be an organised land mafia who is using these tribal for encroaching upon the land.

However, Navra range officer Gulab Singh claimed that police were not supporting them in anti-encroachment drive.

Refuting the allegations, ASP Tarniker said, “It is a sensitive issue and we can’t take action all of sudden without informing the authorities.”

“But on Friday when the tribal attacked forest team and villagers, heavy police force reached the spot and controlled the situation. Now, we have asked the forest officers to hold a coordination meeting with district administration to have a proper strategy to deal with them,” he added.