100 PFI leaders detained in 10-state raids in ED-NIA-state police's largest crackdown: 10 points

In the largest-ever crackdown, the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces of the concerning states conducted raids across 10 states on Thursday morning, news agencies reported. Around 100 leaders of the Popular Front of India have been arrested so far, ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the latest updates about the massive raid.

1. The raids were conducted in mainly southern states -- Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh and also in Bihar in connection with a PFI case.

2. The raids took place at the premises of the people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, PTI reported.

3. Top leaders of the PFI have been detained on Thursday morning,

4. The PFI, in a statement, said the "raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided".

5. PFI issued a statement protesting the raids using "agencies to silence dissenting voices".

6. The workers have taken to the street protesting the raid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. PFI chairman OMA Salam's residence in Malappuram was also raided and he was taken into custody.

8. Though the raid is in connection with a terror funding case, it comes at a time when the activities of the organisation are on the radar because of the ongoing hijab controversy. The state government told the Supreme Court that PFI created social media unrest on the issue.

9. PFI claims it has units in 22 states as of now.

10. PFI was launched in Kerala in 2006 after r merging three Muslim organizations floated after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 - the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON