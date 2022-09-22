Major pan-India NIA raid on PFI-SDPI for terror activities

In a massive crackdown on terror-related activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against state and district level leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) and other individuals, according to people familiar with the development.

In what is being touted as the "largest ever investigation till date", the anti-terror task force raided the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said.

The raids were conducted in Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and several other states.

PFI office bearer houses at several places in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi were raided. Searches also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has detained nine persons linked with PFI across the state after conducting joint operation in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

“The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided,” PTI quoted the outfit as saying.

"We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices."

Earlier this month, NIA conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana and at two locations in Andhra Pradesh in the case relating to Abdul Khader of Nizamabad district in Telangana and 26 other persons. In the operation, NIA had seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers and ₹8,31,500 cash.

