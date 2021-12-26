Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1000 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in Sikkim, army steps in

There was heavy snowfall at Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas on the afternoon of Christmas bringing down the temperature to sub-zero levels. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 06:22 PM IST
ByPramod Giri

More than one thousand tourists, stranded near the Indo-China border in East Sikkim, were rescued by the Indian army on Sunday.

On Saturday, 1027 tourists in 120 vehicles, got stranded over a stretch of 15 km as the area witnessed massive snowfall.

A media statement issued by the army said, “1027 tourists, who had been stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday, have been rescued.”

There was heavy snowfall at Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas on the afternoon of Christmas bringing down the temperature to sub-zero levels. On Sunday, the temperatures at Nathula and Tsomgo in East Sikkim, the two famous tourist destinations, were -8 and - 4 degree Celsius.

In West Bengal, snowfall was reported from Darjeeling Hills and Sandakphu, the state’s highest point located at an altitude of 3,636 metres, on Friday afternoon. The temperature continues to remain below zero degrees Celsius.

There has been heavy rush of tourists both in Darjeeling and Gangtok and almost all the rooms have been sold out till the first week of January.

After the heavy snowfall, the vehicles started skidding on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg that connects these areas with Gangtok, the state’s capital.

Army personnel of the Black Cat Division posted in the area rescued the tourists in army vehicles and shifted them to a Military Camp located near 17 Mile. All the tourists were served with meals, provided warm clothing and critical medical support, said the release issued by Col Deven Makhija.

On Sunday, they were sent back to their destinations.

Sonam Tshering Bhutia, inspector general of police, checkpost, Sikkim said: “Though most of the stranded tourists have been rescued, around one hundred are still being brought back to Gangtok. The stranded vehicles continue to remain stuck due to the snowfall.”

Pramod Giri

