‘101 abuses… I have become gaali proof’: PM Narendra Modi on personal attacks during Lok Sabha elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday opened up about personal attacks by the Opposition during the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and claimed that he has become "gaali proof." Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting. (ANI Photo)

In an interview with news agency ANI ahead of the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi said opposition parties have become “so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for the last 24 years, I have become 'gaali proof'. Who called me the 'maut ka saudaagar' and 'gandi naali ka keeda'? Our party member in the parliament did the calculation and counted 101 abuses, so whether there is an election or no election, these people (Opposition) believe that only they have the right to abuse and they have become so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature,” Modi said, answering a query on personal attacks on him.

Modi was chief minister of Gujarat before he became prime minister in 2014.

Modi also rejected opposition leaders' allegations that probe agencies were being misused to suppress them and said his government has told its officers that there will be zero-tolerance towards corruption.

"Ask the person who is throwing this garbage, what is the proof of what you are saying?...I will convert this garbage into manure and will produce some good things for the country from it...When Manmohan Singh was in power for 10 years, ₹34 lakhs were seized and currently in the last 10 years ED has seized ₹2,200 crores. The one who has brought back ₹2,200 crores to the country should be respected and not abused. The one whose money has gone is abusing...It means that whoever has a part in stealing money will shout a little after being caught...Today, a Sarpanch has the right to sign on a chequebook but the Prime Minister of the country does not have it...Modi government has told its officers that my government has zero tolerance towards corruption," the PM said.

Modi said the Opposition should be asked about the proof they have over their allegations of interference in the functioning of the central probe agencies. He also that the government does not interfere in the work of probe agencies.

Asked about Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation that Modi decides who will go to jail, the prime minister replied, “It would be better if these people read the Constitution, read the law of the country, I do not need to say anything to anyone.”