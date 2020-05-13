e-paper
101 fresh Covid-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 538

Three coronavirus deaths have been reported from Odisha.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 10:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bhubaneswar
According to the state government, 116 people have been discharged in Odisha so far.
According to the state government, 116 people have been discharged in Odisha so far. (REUTERS)
         

As many as 101 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Odisha, taking the coronavirus count in the state to 538 on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day in the state.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha government, this includes 419 active cases, while 116 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

Three deaths have been reported due to the infection so far from the state.

