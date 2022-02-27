10,273 new Covid cases in India in a significant drop, positivity rate at 1%

India's daily COVID-19 tally fell significantly on Sunday as the country reported 10,273 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data published by the Union health ministry. With fresh addition, the overall tally now stands at 4,29,16,117, and 5,13,724 total deaths. There were 243 deaths during this period, the ministry data also showed. The number of active cases fell below 1,20,000 and the figure now stands at 1,11,472. According to the ministry, the active cases presently comprises 0.26 per cent of the total caseload. On Saturday, the country had logged 11,499 infections.

The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 21 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate dipped to 1.00 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.26 per cent. The nationwide recovery rate soared to 98.54 per cent, the ministry also said.

The cumulative number of recoveries is 4,22,90,921, out of this, 20,439 people were recuperated in the last 24 hours.

The country had administered as many as 76.67 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.