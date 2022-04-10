1,054 new Covid cases in India, 8.3% lower than yesterday

India on Sunday witnessed a 8.3 per cent dip in its daily Covid tally against yesterday’s infections with 1,054 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the latest health ministry data showed.

This is for the fifth straight day when the country logged more than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases at a time when at least two cases of highly transmissible XE variant have been reported in India, one in Gujarat and the other in Mumbai. The central government is yet to confirm the two cases.

As per the data shared by the health ministry, the number of active cases fell to 11,132 or 0.03 per cent of the total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twenty-nine Covid-linked deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of lives lost to around 5,21,656.

14.38 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 4.66 lakh doses were given to children between 12-14 age group. A total of 2.24 children in this age group have received the first dose.

Over 1.20 lakh booster vaccine doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The health ministry has also opened the booster dose for all adults from Sunday. The third vaccine dose was initially limited to frontline workers, and adults above the age of 60.

185.70 crore vaccine doses have been given so far since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive.

1,194 more people recovered in the latest update, taking the total number of such cases to 4,25,01,196. The recovery rate remains stable at 98.76 per cent.