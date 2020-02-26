106 people arrested, 18 FIRs filed in connection with Delhi violence: Police

india

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has registered 18 FIRs so far in the northeast violence matter. Around 106 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police further said.

“Miscreants are being identified. We have the CCTV footage&strong evidence. No untoward incident took place today,” MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO, said during a press conference.

The Delhi Police also spread out helpline numbers and made an appeal to the people to not pay any attention to rumours.

“Situation is under control today,” Randhawa added.

Clashes between groups protesting in favour and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday which progressed into full-fledged communal riots.

According to two doctors from GTB (Guru Teg Bahadur) and Lok Nayak hospitals, 27 people have been killed in the violence so far.

Houses and vehicles in the area were torched and more than 250 injured in two days of violence that broke out in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other localities of Northeast Delhi.

Earlier today, the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal demanded army deployment in the city to tackle the communal violence seen in the last three days.

“I again appeal to the home minister to call out the army to control the situation in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in the assembly.