Home / India News / 107 new cases push Indore’s Covid-19 tally to 7,555

107 new cases push Indore’s Covid-19 tally to 7,555

According to the official data, three deaths have been reported here, taking the total deaths to 315.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Indore
Total 1,671 samples were tested in Indore on Saturday while 71 patients were discharged in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo. Representative image)
         

With 107 new Covid-19 positive cases reported on Saturday, Indore has recorded 7,555 Covid-19 cases so far.

Total 1,671 samples were tested in Indore on Saturday while 71 patients were discharged in the district.

India reported 57,117 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the country’s coronavirus case count to 16,95,988.

