108 J&K police personnel given medals for gallantry, most among states, UTs

A total of 347 police personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, with DGP Dilbagh Singh-led Jammu and Kashmir Police being awarded 108 medals, the most among states and union territories. Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are also among the states with highest number of Police Medals for Gallantry this time.

As many as 109 CRPF personnel, led by DG Kuldiep Singh, have been awarded gallantry medals, the most among central armed police forces and other security forces. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, and 15 are from Chhattisgarh.

Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF have been involved in dozens of counter-terrorism and left-wing extremism operations. As many as 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in the North-East Region, according to a list released by the ministry of home affairs.

Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Jatinder Singh, Faiz Mohd, and Allah Din Khatana of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry for their counter-terrorism operation on March 23, 2021 in Shopian district that saw protests from locals. The terrorist were neutralised in hours-long complex operation.

During the operation, "huge number of miscreants had gathered from nearby villages and started pelting stones on security forces followed by sloganeering against them," reads the citation.

"These teams displayed utmost tolerance and kept the miscreants at bay. In this process, few men of law & order team got minor injuries. After thorough search, bodies of 04 terrorist of LeT outfit and their arms/ammunition were recovered from the site and the operation was called-off."

