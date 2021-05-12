10-day lockdown begins in Telangana, inter-state borders sealed to curb Covid-19 spread

The 10-day lockdown imposed by the Telangana government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state began on Wednesday with police authorities strictly enforcing the restrictions after a four-hour relaxation.

The Telangana police sealed all the inter-state borders and only ambulance services carrying critically-ill patients from neighbouring states to Hyderabad were allowed, according to the directions of the state high court.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said all other vehicles from neighbouring states would be allowed only after showing e-passes given by their governments for emergency travel. Those from Telangana, travelling to other states should also obtain an e-pass issued by the police department, he said.

For those who have to travel to other districts within the state and also for those travelling from one place to another within the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates during the lockdown, e-passes are available online. “Passengers travelling by flights and trains are also allowed to travel, provided they carry valid tickets,” he said.

With the Telangana government suspending operation of inter-state bus services and other transport services, including those by private operators, all state-run Road Transport Corporation buses were cancelled. Many people, who were not aware of the orders, rushed to bus and railway stations to leave for their native places but had to return disappointed.

The DGP said all arrangements had been made across the state to implement the 20-hour lockdown. Instructions had been issued to all commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown. “Stringent punishment will be given to those who violate lockdown rules,” he said.

In Hyderabad and all the major towns in Telangana, the police strictly made all shops and business establishments shut down before the restrictions came into force. At the historic Charminar, which witnessed crowds ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan) till Tuesday night, roads wore a deserted look within minutes of the lockdown coming into force from 10 am.

Since it was the first day of the lockdown, the police allowed people to rush back to their homes after buying essentials for 15-20 minutes after the lockdown came into force. The police personnel conducted a flag march to enforce the restrictions.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who supervised the implementation of the lockdown at Charminar, told reporters that 180 check posts were set up in the city to check the movement of vehicles.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bahgwath also monitored the situation in their respective police commissionerates.

Earlier in the day, there were traffic jams in several areas, as people came out on the roads in large numbers to purchase essential commodities. There were long queues at supermarkets, vegetable markets, and medical shops and even at wine shops as early as 6.30 am.

Restaurants remained closed, and some roadside eateries and mobile canteens did brisk business.

