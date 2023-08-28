News / India News / 10-year-old found hanging at staff quarters of MP’s house in Assam

10-year-old found hanging at staff quarters of MP’s house in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Aug 28, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The boy, a Class 5 student, was staying at the staff quarters with his mother and elder sister, his family said

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found hanging at the staff quarters of BJP MP Rajdeep Roy’s residence in Assam’s Silchar on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Police added that while a detailed probe is underway, prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide (Representative photo)
Police added that while a detailed probe is underway, prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide as the minor’s family said that he was upset for not getting his mother’s mobile phone to play games.

The boy, a Class 5 student, was staying at the staff quarters with his mother and elder sister, his family said. “They hail from Palong Ghat area of Cachar district and his mother works as a house-help at the MP’s house. The woman came to Silchar to provide proper education to her two children a few years ago,” a family relative said.

“Preliminary probe suggests that it was a case of suicide as his family said that he was upset for not getting his mother’s mobile phone to play games,” a police officer, aware of the probe details, sai

Roy, who rushed to his house following the incident, said the door (of the room where the body was found) was locked from inside and police had to break it to enter the room. “He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” he said.

