News / Cities / Mumbai News / 21-year-old man found hanging from railway signal pole

ByNK Gupta
Aug 25, 2023 01:10 AM IST

A 21-year-old man died by suicide in Kalyan, India. He was in a relationship with a girl from his village but her family opposed the marriage.

Kalyan: A 21-year-old man died by suicide between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) officials. The GRP said they found the man’s body hanging from a railway signal pole between Kalyan and Shahad stations.

The victim lived with his family in Yeola taluka of Nashik district and he was a student in a Nashik-based college. Upon investigation, the GRP learnt the man was in a relationship with a girl from his village for the past few years and wished to marry her but her family had opposed the marriage.

“He was deeply saddened and left home two days ago without informing his family members. He boarded the train from Nashik and got down at Kalyan railway station,” he said.

Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Government Railway Police, Kalyan said, “We rushed to the spot after receiving information about a body hanging from the train signal. We pulled off his body and took him to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan where he was declared dead before arrival.”

Kalyan GRP said an accidental death report was lodged and the victim’s family was informed. They recorded the statement of his family members and the body was handed over to them for final rites after conducting a post-mortem.

