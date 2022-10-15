Home / India News / 10-year-old set out alone to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral. What happened next?

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 10:02 AM IST

10-year-old Shyamlal Yadav reached Gorakhpur from Maharajaganj and then took a train for Saifai. When he was stopped by the GRP in Kanpur, he said he was going to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

A video of a 10-year-old boy expressing regret that he could not attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav after losing way in the middle is going viral. In the video, the boy, identified as Shyamlal Yadav, was replying to the questions of the GRP personnel who spotted the boy travelling alone on a train.

According to reports, Shyamlal reached Gorakhpur from Laxmipur of Maharajganj and took a train for Saifai but could not reach there are was stopped by the GRP in Kanpur.

The 10-year-old claimed to be a supporter of the Samajwadi Party and a 'star campaigner' of the party.

His father Shiv Kumar Yadav got a call from the GRP on Wednesday night that his son was found in Kanpur and was safe with the GRP. "They told me that my son is safe with them and asked me to take him back," he said to PTI. He went to Kanpur and returned with his son on Friday morning.

He said when Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav heard about the incident, he called party leaders in Maharajganj, asking them to bring the 10-year-old to Safai so that he could pay his respects to the leader, the PTI report said.

Mulayam Singh passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday after a prolonged illness. His last rites were held on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

