President Droupadi Murmu approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, including four Kirti Chakra (all posthumous) and 11 Shaurya Chakras (five posthumous). While all Kirti Chakra recipients belong to the central reserve police force (CRPF), Shaurya Chakra will be conferred to armed forces personnel as well as CAPF personnel. Shaurya Chakra is the peacetime equivalent of the Vir Chakra, the third-highest wartime military bravery award.

11 security forces personnel have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, including five posthumously. (HT File/Picture for representational purposes only)