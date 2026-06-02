...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

11 countries to take part in BRICS DRR meet in Odisha's Puri from June 3-5

Odisha was chosen as the host state due to its "globally recognised milestones in disaster preparedness, effective cyclone management, and early warning systems

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 10:23 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Representatives of 11 countries will participate in the second technical meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Group of BRICS to be hosted by Odisha from June 3-5 in Puri, a state minister said.

Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia will attend the event in Puri.(Gemini)

Odisha was chosen as the host state due to its "globally recognised milestones in disaster preparedness, effective cyclone management, and early warning systems", Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Monday.

Pujari said representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia will attend the event in Puri.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be present at the inaugural event on June 4, he said.

India had chaired the first technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, held virtually on April 29-30, bringing together member countries to advance a shared agenda on disaster resilience.

"The first in-person technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group under India's BRICS Presidency is scheduled from June 3 to June 5, 2026, in Puri," Pujari said.

 
brics odisha puri
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 11 countries to take part in BRICS DRR meet in Odisha's Puri from June 3-5
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.