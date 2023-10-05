11 crores fake names removed from govt schemes since 2014: PM Modi in MP

In a scathing attack on the opposition Congress on the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said as many as 11 crores fake names of beneficiaries under different schemes were removed from government database after his government launched a cleanliness campaign against corruption in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi was addressing a gathering at Jabalpur, over 300 km east of Bhopal, after laying the foundation stone of the Rani Durgavati Memorial and Garden on her 500th birth anniversary.

Rani Durgavati was the ruling queen of Gondwana who fought against the Mughals.

Modi laid the foundation stone of projects in sectors like road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water worth more than ₹12,600 crore in Jabalpur during his visit.

The PM said these 11 crores names were of those who were never born but it was a way to loot money from government treasury.

“Congress created fake documents in these names in government offices. This number is even bigger than the combined population of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. These 11 crores names were used to loot the rights of the poor and needy who really exist. Modi cleaned this corruption after coming to power in 2014,” Modi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Rajasthan CM has faith that Modi will take care of things: PM takes swipe at Gehlot

He said these people (Congressmen) were angry because the commission they used to get was stopped.

“I will not allow this corruption. I will not let the poor be looted and Congressmen fill their cash chest (Tijori) with such money. We created such a system with Jandhan, Aadhar and Mobile phones that it destroyed the Congress’ corrupt system”, he added.

He said, “Rani Durgavati’s life teaches us welfare of all the people. I congratulate all the tribal community, Madhya Pradesh and 140 crore people of the country on her 500th birth anniversary.”

He said, “If any country in the world had a legendary personality like Rani Durgavati it would have glorified her in the entire world like anything. This should have been done in our country also after Independence but our great leaders and warriors were forgotten after Independence.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “The party which ruled the country for decades after Independence did nothing but to worship the feet of a particular family. They didn’t care about the country except the worship (Charan vandana) of the particular family. It’s not this particular family that alone got the country its freedom nor was development of the country done by this single family alone. It’s my government which gave respect to all and took care of every section of society.”

He said the projects in the region would bring about a change in the lives of lakhs of people and youth would get employment.

Referring to the Ujjawala scheme -- and how it helped women get rid of kitchen smoke, which was common earlier because food was cooked with firewood -- Modi said research suggested that smoke from firewood was equivalent to the smoke from 400 cigarettes being inhaled in 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s why, he said, “We gave free LPG connections to the sisters of poor families. Could it not have been done by the Congress earlier? They didn’t have any concern over the health of mothers.”

Modi said women, who he referred as “sisters”, were given a gift on Rakshabandhan: It was the reduction of LPG price for Ujjawala scheme beneficiaries by ₹400.

“The government took a decision yesterday to reduce the price further by ₹100 in view of upcoming festivals like Durgapuja, Navratra, Dussehra and Deepawali. Now, an LPG cylinder will cost ₹600 for beneficiaries of Ujjawala scheme.”

Referring to welfare schemes launched by his government and expenditure on it, PM said the BJP was the government for the poor and the deprived sections of society. “They are on the priority of the double engine government of the BJP”, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON