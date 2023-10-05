Rajasthan CM has faith that Modi will take care of things: PM takes swipe at Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a veiled attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot after the latter skipped the government function in Jodhpur. This was PM Modi’s third visit to Rajasthan in the last 11 days. (ANI photo)

PM Modi was in Jodhpur for a public meeting in Ravan ka Chabutra ground to inaugurate several projects worth ₹5,000 crore.

Taking a dig at Gehlot, PM Modi said, “I have come here from a government programme where new projects were inaugurated but the chief minister was missing. Why was he missing? Because he has a firm belief that Modi will come and everything will be taken care of… he has so much faith in me and I too want to tell him, now you rest, we will handle things now.”

The prime minister also mentioned the success of the Chandrayaan mission and Covid vaccines developed by Indian scientists.

He said the mood of the nation is changing but the Congress is not happy with the country’s progress.

“In its bid to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has started opposing India. Today, India is being lauded and recognised the world over, but Congress has a problem with that. They feel unhappy”, he said.

The PM also announced that Ujjwala beneficiaries will get gas cylinders at ₹600 and 70 lakh women will benefit from the decision in Rajasthan.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “I have also brought a gift for you from Delhi… the BJP government decided that women under the Ujjwala scheme will get gas cylinders at ₹600. You were previously getting cylinders at ₹1,100. On Rakhi, the government reduced the cylinder prices by ₹400 for Ujjwala beneficiaries. Now ahead of Navratra, Dussehra and Deepawali, the price has been reduced by ₹100,” Modi said.

Hitting out at the Congress for its misrule in the last five years, PM Modi said, “In five years, the Congress has taken Rajasthan to the top in corruption and riots, in crimes against Dalits and women. Congress has given a free hand to the illegal narcotics trade.”

