11 days on, body found near MiG-29 crash site; DNA report awaited

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 07:42 IST

A body believed to be of Indian Navy pilot Commander Nishant Singh, missing since his MiG-29 combat jet crashed into the Arabian Sea 11 days ago, has been found by rescue teams and officials are awaiting the result of a DNA test to confirm his identity.

The result of the DNA test alone can confirm the identity as the body was beyond recognition when it was found, people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity on Monday.

“Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity,” said a statement from the Indian Navy.

The people cited above said the body was found near the spot where the MiG-29 crashed into the Arabian Sea on November 26. One of the two pilots in the jet was rescued soon after the crash.

“All sections of the aircraft wreckage, including ejection seats, have been accounted for using side scan sonar and HD cameras. The FDR/CVR [flight data recorder/cockpit voice recorder] along with other important material have been recovered so far for analysis [and] investigation,” the statement said.

The Navy had mobilised nine warships, 14 aircraft and several small vessels for the search and rescue mission to locate the missing pilot. The statement said maritime surveillance aircraft and helicopter had flown sorties totalling 270 hours during the search.

The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the crash.