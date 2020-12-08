e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 11 days on, body found near MiG-29 crash site; DNA report awaited

11 days on, body found near MiG-29 crash site; DNA report awaited

The result of the DNA test alone can confirm the identity as the body was beyond recognition when it was found, people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity on Monday.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 07:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commander Nishant Singh.
Commander Nishant Singh. (Twitter/@abhirajbhal)
         

A body believed to be of Indian Navy pilot Commander Nishant Singh, missing since his MiG-29 combat jet crashed into the Arabian Sea 11 days ago, has been found by rescue teams and officials are awaiting the result of a DNA test to confirm his identity.

The result of the DNA test alone can confirm the identity as the body was beyond recognition when it was found, people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity on Monday.

“Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity,” said a statement from the Indian Navy.

The people cited above said the body was found near the spot where the MiG-29 crashed into the Arabian Sea on November 26. One of the two pilots in the jet was rescued soon after the crash.

“All sections of the aircraft wreckage, including ejection seats, have been accounted for using side scan sonar and HD cameras. The FDR/CVR [flight data recorder/cockpit voice recorder] along with other important material have been recovered so far for analysis [and] investigation,” the statement said.

The Navy had mobilised nine warships, 14 aircraft and several small vessels for the search and rescue mission to locate the missing pilot. The statement said maritime surveillance aircraft and helicopter had flown sorties totalling 270 hours during the search.

The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the crash.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Strike over new farm laws across India today
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Madhya Pradesh minister told to exit bungalow, dept regrets, officer shifted
Madhya Pradesh minister told to exit bungalow, dept regrets, officer shifted
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
‘He has even lost his spot in Test cricket’: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant
‘He has even lost his spot in Test cricket’: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In