Home / India News / 11 die in Tirupati hospital after oxygen supply disrupted for 5 minutes: Official
india news

11 die in Tirupati hospital after oxygen supply disrupted for 5 minutes: Official

Chittoor district collector M Harinarayanan said there was disruption in supply of oxygen for about 5-10 minutes due to a delay in arrival of an oxygen tanker from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to the SVRR hospital.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:10 AM IST
At least 11 Covid-19 patients died in Tirupati hospital in Andhra Pradesh due to disruption in oxygen supply for about 5-10 minutes, officials said.(HT Photo)

Eleven Covid-19 patients died on Monday evening due to disruption in oxygen supply at the state-run Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Hospital (SVRR) in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Monday evening, officials said.

Chittoor district collector M Harinarayanan said there was disruption in supply of oxygen for about 5-10 minutes due to a delay in arrival of an oxygen tanker from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to the SVRR hospital.

“Soon after the arrival of the tanker at the hospital, the oxygen supply was restored, but by that time, 11 persons undergoing treatment for Covid-19 died of asphyxiation. We could prevent further loss of lives due to timely restoration of oxygen supply,” the collector said.

Nearly 1,000 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the disruption of oxygen supply led to loss of severe respiratory distress for several patients. The doctors could save the lives of some patients by cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and also by pressing oxygen compressors into service.

Angry attendants of the patients who died went on a rampage soon after, vandalising the hospital and forcing doctors and nursing staff to run for safety.

Senior district officials rushed to the hospital to bring the situation under control.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the tragedy in SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The chief minister has called for a comprehensive probe into the incident and directed state officials to ensure that such a situation did not recur in any of the hospitals in the state. He told hospital and health department officials to continuously monitor the oxygen continuously and see to it that there was no shortage of oxygen in any of the hospitals.

Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock over the incident and demanded stringent action against the officials responsible for the tragic deaths. Naidu also lashed out at the Jagan government, insisting that he did not show interest in ensuring sufficient infrastructure in the hospitals.

Eleven Covid-19 patients died on Monday evening due to disruption in oxygen supply at the state-run Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Hospital (SVRR) in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Monday evening, officials said.

Chittoor district collector M Harinarayanan said there was disruption in supply of oxygen for about 5-10 minutes due to a delay in arrival of an oxygen tanker from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu to the SVRR hospital.

“Soon after the arrival of the tanker at the hospital, the oxygen supply was restored, but by that time, 11 persons undergoing treatment for Covid-19 died of asphyxiation. We could prevent further loss of lives due to timely restoration of oxygen supply,” the collector said.

Nearly 1,000 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the disruption of oxygen supply led to loss of severe respiratory distress for several patients. The doctors could save the lives of some patients by cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and also by pressing oxygen compressors into service.

Angry attendants of the patients who died went on a rampage soon after, vandalising the hospital and forcing doctors and nursing staff to run for safety.

Senior district officials rushed to the hospital to bring the situation under control.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the tragedy in SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The chief minister has called for a comprehensive probe into the incident and directed state officials to ensure that such a situation did not recur in any of the hospitals in the state. He told hospital and health department officials to continuously monitor the oxygen continuously and see to it that there was no shortage of oxygen in any of the hospitals.

Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock over the incident and demanded stringent action against the officials responsible for the tragic deaths. Naidu also lashed out at the Jagan government, insisting that he did not show interest in ensuring sufficient infrastructure in the hospitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid 19 news covid-19 in india
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP