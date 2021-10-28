Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11 killed after minibus falls into gorge in J&K's Doda
india news

11 killed after minibus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

The minibus was on its way to Pul Doda from Thathri when the driver lost control of the bus at Sui Gwari around 10 am, 165 km from Jammu, and fell into the gorge along the river Chenab.
Wreckage of a bus that fell in J&K’s Doda on Thursday. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:09 AM IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

At least 11 passengers were killed and 15 others injured after a minibus they were travelling in plunged into a 200-foot deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Thursday, police said. The minibus was on its way to Pul Doda from Thathri when the driver lost control of the bus at Sui Gwari around 10 am, 165 km from Jammu, and fell into the gorge along the river Chenab.

“At least nine passengers died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College in Doda. Seven people were critically injured and airlifted to Jammu,” additional superintendent of police, Abdul Qayoom, said. “The bus was not overloaded. It was being driven negligently and was trying to overtake another vehicle.”

An Air Force MI-17 helicopter from Jammu, captained by Squadron Leader Ganeshprasad Honakuppe, assisted in evacuating passengers following a request from Jammu’s divisional commissioner.

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of 2 lakh each to kin of the deceased and 50,000 each for the injured.

Topics
jammu annd kashmir
