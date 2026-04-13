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11 people in a van killed in collision with cement mixer in Maharashtra's Thane

The fatal crash took place around 10:45 am on the Raita Bridge in Govili village of Murbad

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 04:00 pm IST
By Niraj Pandit | Written by Shubham Pandey
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A shocking and tragic accident took place on Monday on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, leaving the region shaken. A cement mixer and a black-and-yellow Eeco taxi collided head-on, leading to the death of 11 passengers, according to initial reports. The impact of the crash was so severe that the Eeco car was completely crushed, making it difficult to even identify its structure.

The crash in Kalyan took lives of 11 people. (Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

According to available information, the accident occurred on Panjar bridge at around 11:15 am. The Eeco vehicle was carrying residents from Murbad who were on their way to Kalyan. While crossing the bridge, the vehicle collided with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so intense that the passengers had no time to react.

There were a total of 12 passengers in the vehicle. Locals fear that 11 of them died on the spot, while one person survived with serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. One among them was an elderly woman is reported to have survived the crash.

As soon as people in the area heard the loud crash, they rushed to the spot to help. With heavy hearts, locals helped in pulling out bodies from the completely damaged vehicle. The Titwala police reached the scene soon after and began the panchnama process. While the official death toll is yet to be confirmed, there are fears that the number of casualties may rise.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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