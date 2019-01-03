11-year-old girl’s body found in bushes in Jhajjar, minor uncle accused of rape

An 11-year-old girl’s body was found in bushes with stray dogs feeding on it in Jhajjar district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The girl, from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Haryana with her family last month. The family worked at a brick kiln from where she went missing on December 27.

Her uncle, a 16-year-old minor, had also gone missing from the kiln at the same time, police said.

The labourers working at the kiln found the girl’s body nearby bushes with stray dogs feeding on it on Wednesday morning and informed the police, police said.

Jhajjar superintendent of police Pankaj Nain said the family has accused her uncle of rape and murder. He said the body has been sent for postmortem.

“The postmortem report has not come yet but prima facie it looks like she was raped before murder,” Nain told Hindustan Times.

“Initially the family had come to report the missing person case last week. But they did not file a complaint thinking their daughter might have gone to the village with her uncle. They did not approach the police after that,” he added.

The police said, “The accused was a cousin of the victim’s father. He used to work with her father at brick kiln and would accompany him at all places.”

“Her family said the accused is 16-years-old. But his age will be confirmed only after his arrest,” he said.

The police said they have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against him.

They said suitable sections will be added in the first information report after the postmortem report is ready.

Police are yet to nab the accused.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 08:45 IST