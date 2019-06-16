11-yr-old among the 8 killed in Yamuna Express Way crash near Mathura

Eight people died in a road accident on Yamuna Express Way on Sunday morning. The victims were headed to Agra before their car rammed into a moving truck close to Milestone 140 at about 8.30 am.

Five passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries.

The victims, five women, two men and a girl child, had started their journey to Taj Mahal from Samsam Nagar in Jewar area of Gautam Budh Nagar this morning. They were identified as Anita (30), Neeraj (26), Anjali (11), Shalu (20), Taruna (21), Vishnu (23), Gabbar (24) and Santoshi (19).

“The information about the accident was received at 8.30 am on Sunday and a police team from Baldev police station rushed to the spot. Five had already died on spot and car was badly damaged with its front portion smashed to pile after it rammed into rear of a truck moving ahead on Yamuna Express Way linking Agra with NOIDA’ informed Aditya Shukla, SP Rural.

The truck driver sped away after the accident leaving the victims trapped inside the damaged car.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 18:29 IST