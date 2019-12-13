11-year-old MP student raped in school: Police

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 02:42 IST

An 11-year-oldgirl was allegedly raped in the lavatory of a private school in Jabalpur, 370 kilometre north east of Bhopal, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 5, and a complaint was lodged on Thursday when the Class 5 student complained of pain in her private parts following which a medical examination was conducted that confirmed rape.

Investigation officer Asma Parvez said, “The medical examination was conducted at the district government hospital by a panel of doctors and it was confirmed that the girl was raped.”

Panagar police station in-charge, RK Soni, said, “The girl visited the toilet after recess when a boy in a school uniform gagged her with his hand and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences, if she told anyone.”

Two days later, Soni added, the girl complained of pain in her private parts, following which her parents took her to the doctor.

“There are about 1100 students in the school. The girl doesn’t know who the rapist is but she said she would be able to identify, if she sees him. We are scanning CCTV footage of the school to identify the suspect,” Soni said.

A member of the school management, who didn’t want to be identified, said, “The school gate remains closed between 9 am and 2 pm. No outsider can enter the premises during the period. Also, except the bus drivers, most of the school staff are women. We are assisting the police in their investigation. The CCTV footage from all the cameras placed on school premises have also been submitted to the police.”

In a related incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Thursday by a teenager in Jabalpur. Police said the incident took place when the girl’s parents, who work as labourers, were out for work and she was alone in the house. The accused took the minor girl out from her house by luring her on the pretext of offering chocolates and raped her, an official added. She was found near a nullah late on Thursday in a semi-conscious state with blood stains on her clothes, said police.

Gaura Bazar police station in-charge, Dilip Shrivastava, said, “The girl has sustained several injuries and is recuperating at a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable. A search operation is on to nab the accused.”