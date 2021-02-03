India recorded 11,039 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Wednesday morning. With this, the pan-India tally reached 10,777,284.

The number of active cases continued their downward trajectory, and on Wednesday morning, the number stood at 1,60,057, according to health ministry update at 8 am. As many as 10,462,631 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the government figures further showed.

The country recorded 110 fresh fatalities in the said period which took the death toll to 1,54,596.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that 41 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 under the nationwide inoculation exercise.

A total of 41,20,741 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 76,516 sessions till Tuesday 7 pm, as per the provisional report, it said. As many as 3,785 sessions were held till 7 pm on Tuesday.

During the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination, the vaccine is being provided by the Centre, free of cost to states and union territories for vaccination of healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Tuesday that a National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has been established for providing guidance on all aspects of vaccination including prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection, vaccine delivery, and tracking mechanism.

The Delhi government also released the report of the sero survey yesterday to determine the presence of Covid-19 antibodies in the population of the country. The survey revealed that 56.13 per cent of the population had these antibodies.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Twitter that this was the largest survey done by the Delhi government. "Delhi has largely won over Covid-19, though we should continue to practice Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," the tweed added.