112 Jammu and Kashmir doctors on unauthorised leave for years sacked by govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday terminated the services of 112 medical officers, physicians, surgeons and specialists who haven’t turned up for duty for years.

In a series of orders, the health and medical education department said that the doctors have remained absent for more than five years while others remained absent during their probation period.

The administrative department and director of health services earlier issued notices to them to resume their duties but they failed.

“And whereas the cases of these doctors have been examined thoroughly in the department in view of the rule position governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices issued to them and this act on their part is a voluntary act and they are liable to be discharged from services on account of unauthorized absence from duties for more than five years,” said order by Manoj Kumar Diwedi, principal secretary, health and medical education department.

In another order, Diwedi said that the doctors neither responded to the notices nor reported back for the duties.

“Now , therefore in terms of Article 113 and Article 128 of J&K Civil Services regulation , the services of following unauthorisedly absent doctors are hereby terminated from the dates mentioned against each (the date from which they have been absent),” the order said.

The sacked doctors have been absent for different periods ranging from 2005 to 2020.

The 112 doctors include 11 medical officers who have been absent from duty since 2005.