114 smugglers arrested, over 4 kg drugs seized in Punjab's ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign

Punjab Police, marking 120 days since Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign to eliminate the drug menace, arrested 114 drug smugglers and recovered 4.1 kg of heroin along with ₹9.6 lakh in drug proceeds on Sunday. This brings the total number of smugglers apprehended under the initiative to 19,735. Over 180 police teams raided 367 locations, registered 77 first information reports (FIRs) and checked 399 suspicious persons. (PTI File Photo)

The operation, ordered by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, was carried out simultaneously across all 28 police districts of the state.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla reported that over 180 police teams--comprising more than 1,100 personnel and supervised by 85 gazetted officers--raided 367 locations, registered 77 first information reports (FIRs) and checked 399 suspicious persons during the day-long drive.

Under the campaign's three-pronged Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP) strategy, Punjab Police also convinced 54 individuals to enter de-addiction and rehabilitation programs.

In a parallel effort, police inspected 332 pharmaceutical shops across six districts--Commissionerate Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar Rural, Kapurthala and Rupnagar--to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the sale of intoxicant or habit-forming drugs. (ANI)