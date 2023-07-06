1,182 cadres of Adivasi extremist groups lay down arms at Assam event

GUWAHATI: In a boost to peace efforts in Assam, 1,182 cadres of five Adivasi extremist groups and three factions laid down arms at a ceremony in Guwahati on Thursday. A tribal militant lays down arms in the presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a ceremony in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI)

The extremist groups that laid down their arms are ACMA (Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam) and ACMA factional group, AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army) and AANLA factional group, BCF (Bircha Commando Force) and BCF factional group, APA (Adivasi People’s Army) and STF (Santhal Tiger Force).

The arms surrendered by the cadres included 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 rounds of ammunition.

To be sure, these organizations surrendered in January 2012 and signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation in October 2016. Since then, several rounds of talks have taken place between these groups and the government. On September 15 last year, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups, the Centre and the Assam government.

Militants of various Adivasi groups during the arms laying down ceremony in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

In May this year, the Assam government constituted a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council in line with the agreement signed between the three sides.

“Our efforts to bring all disgruntled elements to the peace process have yielded dividends as eight Adivasi extremist groups laid down their arms to come to the mainstream of the society. It is an important day for strengthening peace in Assam and taking along everybody on board towards the forward march of the state”, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during the event.

Sarma also appealed to ULFA (Independent) to come for talks.“In Assam when all militant groups have come over ground, ULFA should also come for talks in the interest of all sections of the people of the state,” he said.

The chief minister announced a rehabilitation package of ₹4 lakh each for the cadres who surrendered on Thursday. The government will also give them Rs. 6,000 every month for three years.

