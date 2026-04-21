11-year-old found dead in blue drum in MP, laundry man suspected of murder

An 11-year-old boy was found dead in his home in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The boy whose body was found inside a blue drum was allegedly killed by a laundry man, who had disputes with his father. The boy was alone at home when the incident occurred, additional superintendent of police Shivesh Singh Baghel told HT. (AFP/Representational Image)

Police discovered the body of the 11-year-old boy was hidden inside a blue drum after breaking into the locked house in Bank Colony under Kolgawan police station limits

According to the officials, 45-year-old Mathura Rajak, who ran a laundry shop in the colony, is suspected of having killed the child by slitting his throat with a sickle. The police are trying to locate Mathura, whose shop is closed, and his mobile remains switched off.

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Incident occured when the boy was alone The boy was alone at home when the incident occurred, additional superintendent of police Shivesh Singh Baghel told HT. They said that around 12:30 pm, his mother, Asha Rajak, returned home to find the house locked from the outside and her son missing.

After searching for him for some time, she didn’t find him anywhere and alerted the neighbours and police. "Officers broke open the door and discovered bloodstains on a pillow before finding the body in the blue drum at 3pm,” police added.

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Laundry man had dispute with father Family members told police that Mathura had issued threats after a dispute with the boy's father, Ramesh Rajak, who works in Maharashtra. They alleged he had been harassing Asha during her husband’s absence, which led to a confrontation about ten days earlier.

An FIR has been registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).

In a similar incident earlier this month, a 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The victim was on her way to college when an assailant intercepted her and slit her throat with a sickle, HT reported earlier.

The accused was later arrested, and a murder case was registered against him.