Murder of 19-year-old college student in Mandi: Accused sent to 2-Day police remand

A local court sent Vikas Patiyal, the alleged accused in the murder of a 19-year-old Mandi college student, to two-day police remand (until April 16) on Tuesday, said Vinod Kumar, Mandi superintendent of police (SP). The police are thoroughly investigating the case, the SP said. The accused was arrested from the spot and booked under murder charges. (File)

A 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered on Monday morning in the Sarkaghat sub-division of Mandi district. The victim, identified as Siya Guleria, of Nain village, was on her way to college. As per reports, an assailant intercepted her and slit her throat with a sickle. He also stabbed her multiple times in the neck and arm, causing her to collapse and die on the spot. He was later arrested and a murder case was registered against him.

Will take stern action against accused: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against the accused, as per law, for committing the crime. “I had immediately directed the DGP to ensure strict action in the case,” Sukhu said.

“A daughter of ours was brutally murdered. We assure the victim’s parents that the accused, who has already been put behind bars, will receive severe punishment. There should be no politics over this incident; instead, we must ensure that the accused who committed this crime is punished severely, and our government will make efforts for that,” he added.

Vikramditya meets victim’s family

Public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh visited victim’s village and met with her family. He consoled the bereaved family and assured them of all possible government assistance in this time of grief.

The PWD minister directed the concerned officials to thoroughly investigate the matter and take all necessary steps to ensure speedy justice.

Jai Ram criticised govt

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Sukhu-led Congress government, terming the murder a stark reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Jai Ram, while addressing media persons in Shimla, said that this is not merely an isolated incident but a grim indicator of a collapsing law and order system.

Protest held in Sarkaghat

A protest was held at Sarkaghat Park on Tuesday by various social and student organisations demanding justice. Hundreds of people associated with student organisations, including Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students Union of India (NSUI), and others, along with members of the Vyapar Mandal, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Senior Citizen Welfare Sabha, Mahila Mandals, and Himachal Kisan Sabha, participated in the protest.

During the protest, speakers demanded the harshest punishment for Siya Guleria’s killer, compensation for the family.

Meanwhile, the victim’s last rites were performed at her native village on Tuesday. A huge crowd gathered to pay their last respects.