12 killed as truck collides with car, jeep in Sonipat near Delhi: Police

The accident took place at around 6 pm on Gohana-Panipat Highway when a truck hit a car and a jeep, police said.

Updated: Nov 04, 2018 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India
At least 12 people were killed Sunday after a truck collided with a car and a jeep near Mudlana village in Haryana’s Sonipat district, officials said.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least 12 people were killed Sunday after a truck collided with a car and a jeep near Mudlana village in Haryana’s Sonipat district, officials said.

“There are 12 casualty as of now. Seven persons have been injured in the accident,” Sonipat SP Pratiksha Godara told PTI over phone.

The accident took place at around 6 pm on Gohana-Panipat Highway when a truck hit a car and a jeep, police said.

The truck driver left his vehicle and fled the spot immediately after the mishap, police said, adding that the truck has been impounded.

The injured were taken to PGI in Khanpur, police said.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 20:03 IST

