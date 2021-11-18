12 shops gutted, 16 flats damaged in fire at Noida’s Gardenia Golf City

Around twelve shops were gutted and sixteen flats were damaged in a fire that broke out in Gardenia Golf City in Noida Sector 75 on Thursday. officials said. The fire broke out at around 4 am. The shops were on the ground floor and the flats on the upper floors. The firefighters doused the fire in half an hour and no one was injured.

The developer said there are 1026 flats in 13 towers out of which 650 flats are occupied. Vikram Singh Yadav, president of the society’s market association, said there are 43 shops on the ground floor in the society.

“The security guard spotted a fire in a shop at 3:30 am. The guard then informed other officials and police,” he said.

The firefighters and police team from Sector 49 police station reached the spot and controlled the fire. Vinod Kumar, SHO, Sector 49 police station, said, no one was injured in the incident. He said it appeared a short circuit led to the incident.

The fire swiftly spread on the upper floors and damaged the flats situated in the I and J towers of the housing complex.

“This is a serious security concern and must be probed. Mostly the shops are run by workers and not the shop owners. There is no security check on them,” said a resident requesting anonymity.

Basant Upadhyay, general manager, Gardenia Golf City, said the fire damaged windows, DTH, and air conditions of some flats. “We took swift measures and tried to douse the fire. Since the fire was massive, we called police and firefighters,” he said. He said that only three shops were gutted while other shops had minor damages.

He said the developer is repairing the flats. “We have also called a meeting in the society on Monday with the shopkeepers and residents to discuss the issue.”