12-year-old raped, murdered in UP

Uttar Pradesh was rocked by two brutal crimes that surfaced on Friday with police reporting a 12-year-old allegedly raped and murdered in Unnao and a 16-year-old allegedly abducted from outside her house in Muzaffarnagar district and gang-raped by four men.

In Unnao, local villagers found the girl’s body in an orchard with her face mutilated on Friday morning. Police said it found the uncle’s blood-soaked shirt from the house he was sharing the rest of the family. Inspector General, Lucknow range, SK Bhagat, said the uncle would be arrested soon.

Local police said the uncle was an alcoholic whose allegedly abducted the victim when she was sleeping next to her father. Circle officer Gaurav Tripathi said the uncle was on the spot but ran away when dog squads and forensic experts arrived. The body was sent for autopsy.

In Muzaffarnagar, the girl was allegedly abducted on Thursday and later found with her hands tied and face covered with clothes from a vacant house, police said. A case was filed against four men and the girl sent for medical examination, SHO S Kumar said. The officer added that further investigations were underway.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 22:49 IST