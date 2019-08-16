120 central laws to be applicable in J&K soon: Madhav

india

Aug 16, 2019

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said by abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defeated three nation theory of late Shekih Mohammed Abdullah.

He also said that close to 150 Jammu and Kashmir- centric laws passed by the J&K legislature will be revoked and 120 central laws will soon be applicable in J&K soon.

“Similarly, 74th amendment of the Constitution will be implemented and panchayats will be given administrative and financial powers,” he added.

Paying tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary here, Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accomplished the dream of the former PM by scrapping the state’s special status.

“By revoking the draconian Article 370, an unfinished agenda of the partition has been accomplished now,” he said

“Many people asked me what took it so long to scrap the article when it could have been easily done away with in the framework of Indian Constitution long back. I tell them that the decision could have been made only with strong conviction which has been shown by Modi ji,” he said.

He said the region of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been given the status of union territory, will again be made a state when things become normal.

Madhav blamed former PM Nehru for getting Article 370 into J&K via black door without giving any solid reasons for its implementation even as the decision being negated by national working committee of Congress itself.

Madhav added that the country objected to the ‘two nation theory’ in 1947 and Sheikh Abdullah, supported by Nehru, was advocating the ‘three nation theory’ at that time.

“Now that idea of three nation theory has completely vanished. The region will now advance on most modern lines of development,” he asserted.

“A new lease of life has been given to the region and the suppressed groups like KPs, West Pak refugeees, women, nomads and other communities will get their rights,” he said.

Madhav also talked about the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and said the seats will be rationalised taking all the factors in consideration.

“A very strange system was existing here. There were parliamentary seats on 12 lakh to 13 lakh population in some areas and in some places on 20 lakh to 25 lakh populations. This needs to be rationalised and the delimitation exercise will begin soon,” he said.

In the J&K Reorganisation Bill, the UT of J&K will have 114 assembly seats, out of which 24 will remain vacant for the PoK and remaining 90 for J&K Assembly, he added.

‘Pak becoming a laughing stock all over the world’

Later, responding to media queries, the BJP national general secretary said that by moving the United Nations on the Kashmir issue Pakistan has caused more harm to itself than to India.

“Pakistan is becoming a laughing stock all over the world. India will not be harmed by these moves of Pakistan but they will adversely impact Pakistan itself,” Madhav told reporters here.

