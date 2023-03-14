Home / India News / 123 properties of Delhi Waqf Board belong to Centre, no question of ‘seizure’: Puri in House

BySaptarshi Das, New Delhi
Mar 14, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Union minister for housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the ownership of 123 properties of Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards, lies with the Union government and allegations that they are being seized “does not arise”.

Union minister for housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI)
The minister’s statement was in response to a query by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Kumar Modi who sought details of Delhi Waqf Board properties that are being seized by the Centre and the grounds for conducting the seizure.

Puri’s response also came against the backdrop of Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan moving the high court against the Centre’s alleged move to take over 123 Waqf properties.

Puri said that the concerned properties were owned by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Land and Development Officer (L&DO) – which come under the Centre.

“The ownership of the 123 properties already vests with the Government of India (61 with Land and Development Office and 62 with Delhi Development Authority), therefore, question of seizure of these properties does not arise. This list of 123 Properties owned by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Land and Development Officer (L&DO) is at Annexure,” Puri said.

Asked whether any representations or objections were made by the board before a two-member committee, set up on orders of the high court to review the denotified assets, Puri answered in the negative.

“Government intends to inspect all 123 properties in question. However, actual physical inspection process is yet to begin. Progress of allotment of these properties for other purposes has not been initiated,” Puri said.

In a letter on February 8, the L&DO informed the board of its decision to “absolve” the latter from all matters pertaining to the concerned properties.

The L&DO said that the two-member panel, headed by justice (retired) SP Garg, said no representation or objection was received by the board.

