12-year-old killed in explosion during Ganesh immersion in Karnataka’s Mutthur village

A twelve-year-old boy was killed in a firecracker explosion during Ganesh immersion celebrations in Mutthur village, Doddaballapur, police said on Saturday. Following the incident, the Bengaluru Rural district administration has imposed a strict ban on the use of firecrackers during immersion processions. A twelve-year-old boy was killed in a firecracker explosion during Ganesh immersion celebrations in Mutthur village, Doddaballapur, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

According to police, Tanush Rao (12), died while five others were injured in the explosion. They are being treated in separate hospitals in Bengaluru. The accident occurred when firecrackers kept inside a bag on a port lift vehicle exploded after coming into contact with the heat of the vehicle’s silencer. The impact was so severe that rockets shot into the crowd, injuring several people. Among the injured, was police constable Zakir Hussain, whose left hand was severely injured. He has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, CK Baba told HT that, “The organizers had carelessly placed firecrackers next to the silencer of the immersion vehicle. Due to the heat, the crackers exploded. The boy who was seated near the firecracker box suffered fatal injuries. Constable Zakir Hussain and the driver also sustained injuries.

“An FIR has been registered at Doddaballapur police station against the organizers under BNS Sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide) and 125(A) (act endangering life of others). We are investigating the matter further,” the SP said.

Deputy Commissioner N Basavaraj expressed shock over the tragedy and issued immediate directives banning firecrackers in all public and religious programs across Bengaluru Rural district.

“We have taken action against those who brought firecrackers to the procession. From now on, firecrackers will not be allowed in immersion celebrations. The district administration will bear the full medical expenses of those injured, whether in private or government hospitals. We will also write to the state government regarding compensation for the family of the deceased boy,” Basavaraj said.

Eyewitnesses recounted the moment when the explosion occurred. A local resident, who captured the scene on his mobile phone, said the boy had been sitting next to the bag of firecrackers just minutes before it ignited.

The crackers detonated with force as the vehicle moved barely a hundred meters from the procession site, engulfing the area in flames and chaos.