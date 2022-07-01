13 dead, 50 missing after big landslide in Manipur

At least 13 people, including personnel of the 107 Territorial Army, were killed and close to 50 were missing after a massive landslide hit a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday at Tupul yard railway construction camp, located about 79 km from Imphal. The Territorial Army was deployed near the station to guard the major railway line from Jiribam to Imphal, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement.

“We’re working hard but because of rains and other factors, this happened. It is the main Tupul station where the train was supposed to stop. Maybe because of heavy ongoing work, some seismic disturbance may have taken place. Thirteen bodies have been taken out,” news agency ANI quoted DGP P Doungel.

The massive debris also damaged the Tupul station building, track formation and the camps set up by construction workers, it added. The state control room, however, confirmed eight deaths till the time of filing the report.

At least 23 people from Assam’s Morigaon district were working at the construction site when the landslide occurred.

“Six of the injured are critical and have been sent to Imphal for better treatment,” said Dr Edwin Golmei, chief medical officer of Noney district.

The landslide has also obstructed the flow of Ijai River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

In an advisory, Noney deputy commissioner Haulianlal Guite urged the local residents to remain prepared for evacuation and assistance in case more rainfall hits the area.

“... As the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, the general public is hereby advised to take their own precautions, and especially ensure children do not come out near the river. Whoever can evacuate is also advised to evacuate,” he said. Guite also advised travellers to avoid National Highway 37 owing to multiple road blockages.

A statement by Defence Public Relations Office in Imphal said columns of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have been engaged in the rescue operations. The engineering equipment at the site, too, has been pressed into action, it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and assured chief minister N Biren Singh of full possible support from the central government.

“Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” he tweeted. Union home minister Amit Shah, too, called the CM and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the incident. “Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul,” Shah tweeted.

Singh visited the landslide site to take stock of the situation. “Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today...,” he tweeted. Singh has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for those injured.

