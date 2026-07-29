13 Indian sailors stranded in Ukraine port after strikes, DGMA says all safe

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) on Tuesday said all crew members aboard MV Amir 1, a Tanzanian-flagged general cargo vessel stranded at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, are safe despite missile strikes in the vicinity. The vessel has 15 crew members, including 13 Indian seafarers.

The DGMA flagged all Indian seafarers aboard the MV Amir 1, a Tanzanian cargo vessel, as safe despite concerns of attacks near the Ukraine port. (Representational/AP)

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The assurance came after the Forward Seamen Union of India (FSUI) said the crew was trapped in a “terrible and life-threatening situation” in the Black Sea and wanted to sign off. The union, noting that five Indian seafarers have died in two separate incidents in the Black Sea, posted a video purportedly showing smoke near the vessel and alleged that repeated drone and missile attacks were taking place in its immediate vicinity.

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In a message to the DGMA on Tuesday, the crew said a ballistic missile had struck a warehouse within the port zone moments earlier. “Our primary focus is ensuring the safety of the crew and the structural integrity of the hull,” the message said, adding that a formal damage assessment and deck log would be submitted once the security situation permitted an inspection.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the FSUI urged the shipowner, the flag state and the Government of India to immediately ensure the crew’s safety and arrange their repatriation. “Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones,” the union said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the FSUI urged the shipowner, the flag state and the Government of India to immediately ensure the crew’s safety and arrange their repatriation. “Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones,” the union said. {{/usCountry}}

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