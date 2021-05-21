13 Maoists killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli in an operation carried out by C-60 commandos

Thirteen Maoists were killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli in an operation carried out by the elite C-60 commandos. Gadchiroli Deputy inspector general police (DIG) Sandip Patil said the police operation was carried out in the forest area.

The encounter started at around 4 am in Paithi jungles under Kotmi outpost of the district.

The Maoists had gathered in the Paithi forest for a meeting, news agency PTI reported. Patil told the news agency that the commandos launched a search operation in the forest on the basis of specific inputs.

“Based on specific inputs, the police party, comprising C-60 commandos, had launched a search operation in the forest,” said Patil.

He added that the Maoists spotted the police party and opened fire forcing the C-60 commandos to retaliate. The 13 slain maoists were all killed in the retaliatory firing.

Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, told PTI that the encounter lasted for an hour after which the remaining Maoists escaped into the dense forest. Bodies of the slain Maoists have been recovered and a search operation is on in the nearby areas.

On May 13, Two maoists were gunned down in Gadchiroli district by a team of C-60 commandos, a special unit of Gadchiroli police, and other security personnel. The forces were acting on information about 50 maoists gathering in forest near Morchul.

The slain maoists were identified as Raja alias Ramsai Roharu Madavi, 33, who was carrying a reward of ₹12 lakh and Ranita alias Punita Chipaluram Gawde, 28, who was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh. Madavi was allegedly a 'commander' of the Maoists in Tipagad area committee platoon number 15, reported PTI.

In a similar encounter five Maoists, including two women, were gunned down in Khobramendha jungle of Gadchiroli district in March this year. They were attending a training camp in the jungle and a group of C-60 commandos, who were combing the nearby areas came upon it, according to the police. Along with the bodies of the slain Maoists the police had also recovered "Maoist literature" and arms and ammunition from the encounter spot.



















