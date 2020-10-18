e-paper
Home / India News / 13-year-old boy abducted, body found days later in MP’s Jabalpur: Police 

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 16:31 IST
Monika Pandey
Bhopal
The victim was abducted on Thursday evening.
The victim was abducted on Thursday evening.
         

A 13-year-old boy, the son of a transporter, was found dead in a canal on Sunday morning, days after he was abducted in Jabalpur district, around 370km from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, said the police.

The teenager, whose body was found floating in the canal 15km away from the district headquarters, was allegedly kidnapped and the abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from his parents, including his father, Mukesh Lamba.

The victim was abducted on Thursday evening, when he had stepped out of his home at Dhanvantari Nagar in Jabalpur town to buy potato chips from a local grocery store.

Later, the abductors made calls to the victim’s parents on their mobile phones demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore for return of their son safely and threatened them with dire consequences if they report the incident to the police.

“The body of the boy was found floating in a canal near Bichhua village under the jurisdiction of Panagar police station on Sunday morning. A towel was found tied around the neck of the body, suggesting he was strangled to death. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Alok Sharma, city superintendent of police (CSP), Jabalpur.

Later, Adarsh Katiyar, additional director general (ADG) (intelligence), said in Bhopal that “an accused has been arrested”.

Kamal Nath, the chief of the MP Congress committee (MPCC), took a dig at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the incident. “A boy is killed in Jabalpur by kidnappers after the liquor mafia took the lives of 14 people. The mafia raaj was extinguished from the state, when the Congress was in power. However, the BJP is sparing them (mafia) for reasons best known to the state government,” alleged the former MP CM.

