13-yr-old gang-rape victim, taunted by neighbours, kills self in UP

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:27 IST

A 13-year-old victim of sexual assault committed suicide after the police failed to take action against her complaint filed last month. The victim, who was a student of Class 6, was reportedly aggrieved after the neighbour remarked over the assault on Friday, family members said, according to the first information report (FIR) filed by the father.

Four policemen, including the station house officer and a sub inspector, have been suspended for dereliction of duty in failing to investigate the rape case, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anant Deo said.

Superintendent of police (East) R K Agarwal said on Saturday that a report had been lodged against three persons in connection with the rape case.

Initially on July 13 the victim had got a case registered against 3 persons for abducting and raping her. “On Saturday cases against two women were registered for taunting the victim following which she committed suicide,” Agarwal said.

The victim’s family lodged a written complaint against three men for abducting and raping the victim on July 13.

Agarwal said that action would be taken against the accused, on the basis of the recorded statements and medical reports.

The family refused on Friday night to hand over the body of the victim to the police after the suicide, and protested against their inaction.

Agarwal and circle officer, Anwarganj, Safaiddin Baig who rushed to the spot managed to convinced them after a few hours.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:07 IST