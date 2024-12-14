133 deaths in rain this year, 6 crore paid as ex gratia: Min in House

Bengaluru: Karnataka has witnessed severe damage from above-normal rainfall this year, resulting in 133 deaths and widespread destruction, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The state government has undertaken immediate relief efforts and charted out long-term strategies to mitigate the impact of recurring natural disasters, he said. People holding umbrellas at Brigade Road, following heavy rain in Bengaluru (HT PHOTO)

“The state has received 20% above-normal rainfall this year, but it was uneven, with some areas receiving less rain. A total of 133 people have lost their lives due to rains and related incidents in the state this year, and ₹5 lakh compensation has been paid to the families of the deceased, totalling ₹6.64 crore,” Gowda said.

In addition to the loss of human lives, heavy rains led to 714 livestock deaths, with ₹1.20 crore distributed as compensation. Agricultural losses were extensive, with Kharif crops affected across 1.6 lakh hectares, prompting compensation payments of ₹94.94 crore. Similarly, Rabi crops covering 1.45 lakh hectares sustained damage, and ₹112.17 crore is being processed for compensation.

Housing damage has also been significant, with 20,893 homes impacted, including 3,200 that were completely destroyed. “The government has paid ₹82.20 crore as compensation for damaged houses,” Gowda stated. Overall, ₹297 crore has been disbursed for rain-related damages this year, along with ₹80.47 crore allocated for repairs to public infrastructure.

Recognizing the recurrent threat of landslides, six districts—Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru—have been identified as prone to such disasters. “The government has flagged 863 gram panchayats based on a national geological survey,” Gowda explained. To address this, ₹425 crore has been allocated for landslide prevention, with ₹116 crore directed toward 152 projects in the first phase.

According to the minister, urban flooding in Bengaluru remains a pressing concern. The minister reported that the government has identified 856 kilometers of primary and secondary stormwater drains, along with 200 kilometers of tertiary drains, for flood mitigation. Of these, 750 kilometers have already been remodelled, and the remaining 350 kilometers will be completed within a year at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore.

Additionally, ₹1,000 crore has been set aside for the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to build underground drainage systems to prevent the mixing of sewage and rainwater.

“These projects will be taken up as one-time, end-to-end solutions,” Gowda said, adding that the Bengaluru flood mitigation initiatives, costing ₹3,000 crore, will be supported through World Bank funding.