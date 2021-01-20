IND USA
Kerala continues to have the highest number of active cases (68,617), Maharashtra follows with 51,887 active infections.(AP File Photo )
Kerala continues to have the highest number of active cases (68,617), Maharashtra follows with 51,887 active infections.(AP File Photo )
13,823 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection close to 10.6 million

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,85,66,947samples tested for Covid-19 up to January 19, of which 7,64,120 samples were tested on Tuesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:22 AM IST

India recorded 13,823 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

With this, the country's caseload climbed to 1,05,95,660, which includes 1,97,201 active cases. The overall recoveries reached 1,02,45,741 after 16,988 fresh recoveries in last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,52,718, according to health ministry update at 8 am.

Kerala continues to have the highest number of active cases (68,617), followed by Maharashtra with 51,887 active infections.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,85,66,947 samples tested for Covid-19 up to January 19, of which 7,64,120 samples were tested on Tuesday. As many as 6,74,835 people in India have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 so far.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases while the recovery rate has leapt past 96.66 per cent.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,97,201 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 1.86 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

Representational Image. (HT file)
Kamala Harris particularly struck a chord with Tamil people and her heritage when she called out to her ‘chithis’ (referring to a parent’s younger sister in Tamil) during her speech in August at the Democratic National Convention.(M Roopesh/HT Photo )
The Supreme Court in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
BMC workers sanitise the area in front of bird enclosure at Lokmanya Tilak BMC Market , in Mumbai on January 14. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district.(Reuters File Photo)
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.(HT Photo)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2019. (REUTERS)
With a ballerina’s poise and grace, the deformed myna braves life’s challenges. PHOTO: AMI PRABAL
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris. In picture - A shop in the village hanging a calendar with the image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Reuters)
Police personnel walk past a bus with farmer leaders before it leaves for Vigyan Bhawan to attend a meeting with the central government over the new farm laws, at Singhu border near Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.(Getty images)
Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation speaking to the press.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
