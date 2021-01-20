13,823 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection close to 10.6 million
India recorded 13,823 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Wednesday morning.
With this, the country's caseload climbed to 1,05,95,660, which includes 1,97,201 active cases. The overall recoveries reached 1,02,45,741 after 16,988 fresh recoveries in last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,52,718, according to health ministry update at 8 am.
Kerala continues to have the highest number of active cases (68,617), followed by Maharashtra with 51,887 active infections.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,85,66,947 samples tested for Covid-19 up to January 19, of which 7,64,120 samples were tested on Tuesday. As many as 6,74,835 people in India have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 so far.
On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases while the recovery rate has leapt past 96.66 per cent.
The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,97,201 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 1.86 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held
- Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
- The carcasses of the birds were found on Monday and Tuesday near a CRPF camp in Naimad area in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
