Home / India News / 14 arrested in connection with attacks on RSS members’ properties in Tamil Nadu: Police

14 arrested in connection with attacks on RSS members’ properties in Tamil Nadu: Police

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:15 AM IST

An official release here said a total of 19 cases were filed in connection with such incidents, where bottles filled with kerosene were hurled at certain properties in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Dindigul, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari and Madurai while vehicles were also damaged.

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday said a total of 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the hurling of explosive substances targeting the properties of individuals linked to the BJP and Hindu outfits. (Representative Photo)
The Tamil Nadu police on Monday said a total of 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the hurling of explosive substances targeting the properties of individuals linked to the BJP and Hindu outfits. (Representative Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday said a total of 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the hurling of explosive substances targeting the properties of individuals linked to the BJP and Hindu outfits.

An official release here said a total of 19 cases were filed in connection with such incidents, where bottles filled with kerosene were hurled at certain properties in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Dindigul, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari and Madurai while vehicles were also damaged.

The premises and vehicles of members of the BJP and RSS were targeted in the wake of NIA raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) last week, with the BJP holding the radical Islamist outfit responsible for the incidents.

On Monday, the police said 14 persons, including three in Coimbatore’s Pollachi, have been arrested in connection with the incidents of hurling of kerosene-filled bottles in the respective districts.

Arrests were also effected in Salem, Erode, Dindugul and Madurai.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out