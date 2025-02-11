14 candidates score 100 percentile marks in JEE Mains 2025

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2025 session 1 paper 1 results with 14 candidates, including 1 female and 13 male candidates, securing 100 percentile marks. The National Testing Agency has withheld the results of 39 candidates who were found to have used unfair means. (Representational image)

The All-India Rank (AIR) 1 holders having 100 percentile marks belong to Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. As many as 12 out of the 14 toppers belong to the general category and the remaining two belong to the Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories.

Dr Umesh Jindal, father of Saksham Jindal, one of the 14 toppers, said, “Saksham studied in Allen Hisar till his Class 10. On the advice of Allen Hisar’s teachers, we enrolled him in Allen Kota. It was his first attempt, and he is a topper. We are very happy for him. It is his success with the guidance of his teachers and our support. We regularly visited Kota to meet him. He scored 97.8% in Class 10 board exams. Now, he will be sitting in Class 12 board exams starting from February 15.”

NTA has withheld the results of 39 candidates who were found to have used unfair means.

“The NTA Score of 39 candidates has not been declared as they were found indulging in unfair means practices,” NTA said in its official notice.

Candidates scoring the minimum qualifying marks in paper 1 will be eligible for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) admission at the National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIITs), and many other government and private technical education institutions. However, only the top 2.5 lakh JEE main rank holders will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced which will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on May 18 for admission in IITs.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 in two shifts – from 9am to 12pm and from 3pm to 6pm. A total of 12,58,136 out of 13,11,544 registered candidates appeared in the examination held in 618 centres in 304 cities including 15 cities outside India.

In line with the recommendation in the report of the high-level committee of experts on the NTA reforms, the agency said it coordinated with state and district authorities to form the committees and carry out physical audits of examination centres.

NTA released the JEE Mains 2025 provisional answer key on February 4 and candidates could challenge it till February 6, 2025. Subsequently, the NTA released the final answer key on February 10 in which it dropped 12 questions asked in different shifts of JEE Main session 1, paper 1.