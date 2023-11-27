close_game
News / India News / 14 dead as unseasonal rain, hail batter Gujarat

14 dead as unseasonal rain, hail batter Gujarat

ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
Nov 27, 2023 06:48 AM IST

At least 14 people died and 17 were injured in lightning incidents due to the unseasonal rains that wreaked havoc in Gujarat on Sunday, officials said. As many as 40 animals also perished due to the rainfall, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

At least 17 people were injured in lightning incidents due to the unseasonal rains (ANI)
“Three deaths were recorded in Dahod district, two in Bharuch, and one each in Amreli, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Botad, Panchamahals, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Surat and Ahmedabad. All human deaths can be attributed to lightning,” an SEOC official said, declining to be named. The death toll can go up as data was still being collected, he added.

Gujarat woke up to a cool morning on Sunday after unseasonal rainfall and hailstones lashed several parts of the state. Gujarat is likely to experience rainfall and hailstorms on Monday as well, the India Meteorological Department said. “Unseasonal rains have started in entire Gujarat, including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the northeast at a speed of 5 km per hour amid heavy clouds,” the weather office said.

Darkness enveloped much of the state as heavy unseasonal rains impacted over 155 talukas (sub- districts), casting a gloomy atmosphere across the affected areas.

Saurashtra witnessed significant impact from the changing weather conditions, and other districts across the state also experienced rainfall and strong winds. Cities including Surat, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar were subjected to heavy rainfall. Additionally, poor visibility due to fog created commuting challenges.

Talala in Gir Somnath district received the highest of 46 mm rainfall till Sunday noon. Other places in Saurashtra to receive rainfall included Vanthali in Junagadh (43 mm), Dasada (36 mm) in Surendranagar, Patan-Veraval in Gir Somnath (35 mm) and Keshod in Junagadh (29 mm).

The abrupt weather shift was reported widely on social media. People flocked to various social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to share videos and images of the hailstorms.

The weather department has predicted rain three days prior to the occurrence. It also issued warning for fishermen in south Gujarat coast, cautioning against widespread rain and thunderstorms, with wind speed of 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

Surat and Navsari are likely to experience very heavy rainfall, while coastal districts including Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Rajkot and Botad are likely to receive heavy rain until Monday, the weather bureau said. Ahmedabad, Tapi, Dang, Chhota Udepur and Dahod could also face heavy rainfall until Monday.

