14 new Covid-19 cases in Haryana, state tally touches 179

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:31 IST

Fourteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana taking the number of those infected by the disease in the state to 179.

With the first positive cases reported in Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts, coronavirus has now entered 19 of the 22 districts of the state.

As per the morning bulletin of the state health department, 7 new cases have been reported in Nuh district, two each in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Faridabad and a nurse of Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital has tested positive.

With 45 infected people, including 7 new cases, state’s Nuh (Mewat) district has the maximum number of coronavirus patients, followed by 32 in Gurugram, 31 in Faridabad and 29 in Palwal.

At present, the state has total 151 active coronavirus patients and 26 patients have been cured and discharged and two patients have died, the bulletin reads. .

However, the health department officials said that the fresh samples of the new patients will be sent for the second test.

First cases in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra

With the government likely to take a decision on the extension of the lockdown, the first coronavirus patients have been reported in Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts.

Chief Medical Officer, Yamunanagar, Vijay Dahiya said that two persons of Mumidi village have tested positive. “We had sent their samples for medical examination at BPS Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur on April 8,”

As per the information both persons -one is a 19-year-old and the other is 35 years old, along with 12 other people had gone to Gujarat to join a Tablighi Jamaat in February 2020 and they returned to their homes in Yamunanagar on March 20.

In Kurukshetra, CMO Sukhbir Singh said that a 20 year old woman from Taraori of Karnal district and a 32 year old man resident of Kurukshetra have tested positive in the initial reports. He said that they are suspected coronavirus patients and another sample will be sent for a second examination.

In Karnal, another staff nurse of Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital has tested positive of coronavirus, taking the number of infected health officials to three in the hospital and infected people to six in the district.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav has confirmed that the 36 years old staff nurse of KCGMCH has tested positive in her report from the newly set up lab at KCGMCH Karnal.

Earlier, a woman doctor and staff nurse of the KCGMC also tested positive as they were in contact with a 58 year old first coronavirus patient of the district, who was admitted in the hospital from March 25 to April 1 and died on April 4 at PGI Chandigarh.