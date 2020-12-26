e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 14 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka, samples sent to NIMHANS for further tests

14 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka, samples sent to NIMHANS for further tests

Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that 1,638 out of 2,500 returnees from the UK have been tested and 14 of them have been found positive.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:42 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Nearly 14 people of the 2500 returnees from the United Kingdom to Karnataka have tested Covid-19 positive.
Nearly 14 people of the 2500 returnees from the United Kingdom to Karnataka have tested Covid-19 positive. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Karnataka government has said that 14 people of the 2500 returnees from the United Kingdom to the state have tested Covid-19 positive and that their swab samples have been sent to NIMHANS for gene sequencing to find out whether it is the new strain of the virus.

Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that 1,638 out of 2,500 returnees from the UK have been tested and 14 of them have been found positive. “This process needs 48 hours. Once we get the reports it will be sent to the Central government. About 38,500 people have returned from the UK to India. ICMR will collate reports from all states and then come up with a report,” he said. The rest of the people are also being tested.

Stating that the health department will discuss with the home ministry regarding prevention and containment of the new variant of coronavirus and come up with guidelines, the Health Minister added all necessary precautions are being taken at airports. “We have also made arrangements to test people who do not have a negative report at the airports,” he said.’

Responding to questions about vaccine trails, Dr Sudhakar said that third stage trials are being conducted in several states including in Karnataka. “Anyone can volunteer to take the vaccine at this stage. I have personally appealed to many frontline warriors especially medical students to volunteer for trials,” he added.

tags
top news
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In